KARACHI - Former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah Saturday filed a constitutional petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) against call-up notice of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged violation of rules in allotment of land in Malir River.

Qaim All Shah sought the pre-arrest bail against the call-up notice of NAB, which was sent to him on December 18, 2018 in the petition, filed through Barrister Zameer Ghumro in SHC. Chairman NAB, Director General NAB Karachi and others have been made respondents in the petition.

Qaim Ali Shah submitted before the court that call-up notice is without lawful authority and in violation of principles of natural justice, fairness and equity. Former CM prayed for pre-arrest bail and pleaded innocence and stated he is being falsely implicated in the instant investigation.

He also submitted before the court that call-up notice is absolutely vague and arbitrary for the reason that NAB officials have failed to disclose any evidence against him.

Petitioner also stated that constitution provides protection, inter alia, to the Chief Minister of a province for the exercise of powers and performance of functions of his respective office or for any act done or purported to be done in exercise of those powers and performance of those functions.

He also stated that through impugned call-up notice no specific allegations have been leveled against him so as to allow him to defend the same and said that respondents have misconstrued the law by issuing call up notice to him for actions performed by him in exercise of his powers under the constitution.

Petitioner prayed the court to declare call-up notice without lawful authority and in violation of constitutional protection and pleaded that this call-up notice should be quashed.