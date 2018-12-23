Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator Taj Haider lambasted national broadcaster Pakistan Television for not telecasting 4th Benazir Bhutto International Tennis Championship despite making promise some two weeks back.

Hadier while talking to The Nation announced to bring resolutions both in National Assembly and Senate in this regard. “I am highly shocked, sad and don’t have words to express my regrets for the Pakistan Television Cooperation administration. It was not about my personal publicity, nor about PPP and it was not a political event to score points. If PTV Sports had telecasted the final, it could have sent highly positive signals to the international community as 28 international players of 49 countries were in action in Islamabad. The ideology of Shaheed Benzair was love, peace and she always maintained that Pakistan is a sports loving and highly soft country. PTV Sports management demanded first Rs 500,000 and then they wanted Rs 300,000 to telecast the event. How on earth they don’t for a while think that it was named after two-time former premier, who laid down her life for the people of Pakistan. She was an international leader.”

He demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also a sportsman, to conduct an inquiry and the culprits must be given exemplary punishment. “We won’t allow anybody to even think about disrespect the leader of Pakistan. If any government minister or official had turned up for the finals on Saturday, he or she would have noticed the top class tennis on offer. All these international players had arrived due to their un-shaking confidence in Pakistan Tennis Federation and Islamabad Tennis Complex. I had to run from post to pillar for last one month or so to ensure country not only host the ITF Futures-3, but also in a befitting manner. It was huge opportunity for PTV Sports, as in the history of Pakistan tennis never such international participation was witnessed. But the entire activity was spoiled by the PTV’s management.”

He also thanked all the international players for their participation and announced to enhance the prize money for the next year tournament. He also hoped that Pakistan players would fare better in the fifth edition of the event next year.