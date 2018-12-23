Share:

Temperature has gone down in many regions of the country, Particularly in the Northern regions where Skardu is resting at icy minus 11-degree Celsius.

According to MET Office, Skardu is the coldest region in the country after being recorded today morning at -11 degrees.

The mercury has gone down in several regions, particularly in northern areas of the country where the temperature is being recorded at minus.

As per the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), dry and cold weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan including federal capital Islamabad.

Intense cold weather will continue to prevail in northern parts of Pakistan. In Gopas, temperate is recorded at -7 degrees, -6 degrees in Astura, Kalam and Hunza.

The temperature in Karachi was recorded at 10-degree centigrade.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar-Rashakai Motorway section (M1) was closed once again for all kinds of traffic early morning as the severe fog engulfed the region.

National Highways across the country have been once again forced for abrupt closure amid dense fog.

Moreover, dense fog also enveloped Khanewal-Multan Motorway. All Districts of Badin were also subject to severe fog. The Motorway police advised the drivers to switch on fog lights and avoid unnecessary travelling. Whereas, the visibility level dropped to a hundred metres only.