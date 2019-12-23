Share:

SIALKOT - The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) Sialkot on Sunday defused a high intensity anti-tank Indian-made landmine, averting a heavy disaster near village Hunjali along the banks of Nullah Dek, in Pasrur tehsil here. According to the local police, some local people found the landmine in fields while working there. They informed the police, upon which the police called in the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) from Sialkot, which defused it. BDS officials said that it was an Indian-made anti-tank landmine, weighing 18 pounds. They said that the landmine reached here while floating from neighbouring Indian Territory in recent flash-flood water in Nullah Dek. It was buried in local fields and was still alive. The BDS officials took this landmine into official custody.