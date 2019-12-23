Share:

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Youth wing Punjab, in the leadership of President Youth wing Punjab Saad Malik, held a huge protest & rally at Lahore press club in solidarity with General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The participants of rally termed the special court's verdict in high treason case against General (retd) Musharraf as biased and unfair judgement.

The participants included Salman Yazdani (General Secretary Apml youth wing punjab), Umar Zaman (President Lahore wing), Nina Rizvi, Usman Malik, Kamran Sajjad, maqsood ahmed and representatives from other cities and federal capital.

The participants rejected & condemn the vindictive decision against Musharraf and has asked Federal Government to withdraw this baseless case and take strict action & initiate proceeding in supreme judicial council against Justice Waqar Seth.