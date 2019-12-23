Share:

LONDON - All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) United Kingdom and Pakistan Patriotic Front (UK) on Sunday organised a joint rally in favour of former president Pervez Musharraf in front of Pakistan High Commission London. The participants were holding Pakistani flags and placards inscribing with pro-Musharraf slogans. Chairman Pakistan Patriotic Front Tariq Chaudhry, AMML (London) and European Union leaders including Zeeshan Chaudhry, Afzal Saddiqui, Syed Ahmed Bhatti, Chaudhry Muhammad Asif Shahzad, Mian Umar Hayat and Fehmida Abbasi were among the leading participants of the rally. In their speeches, they claimed that Pervez Musharraf was not given the opportunity of a fair trial. They lauded the services of Pervez Musharraf for the defence as well as progress and prosperity of the country. They demanded that the corrupt elements who had looted the national exchequer should be punished.