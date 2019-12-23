Share:

Over the past few weeks, protests against a new citizenship law have spread across India, resulting in the death of at least 17 people and dozens being injured in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh alone. Scores were arrested by the police on various charges, including damage to public property, across the country.

Citizenship Law protests have spread to India's far-flung diaspora communities, in countries including the United States, Britain, and Canada. The newly-amended Indian law seeks to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants from six minority (non-Muslim) religious groups from three neighbouring Islamic countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Previously, similar protests were also held in the US cities of Boston and Chicago. The law's detractors include those who claim the government is violating its secular constitution's religious equality guarantees, and Muslims, who insist that by not incuding Muslim immigrants in the amnesty amid a new push to register citizens, the government is targeting them specifically.

More than 200 Indian-Americans assembled around the Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington and held peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protest was organised by American-Indian Muslims in association with over a dozen similar bodies.