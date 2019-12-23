Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday has said that no one in India is ready to accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisions to scrap occupied Kashmir’s special status and approval of citizenship law.

In a statement, the foreign minister said that protests across the world are underway against Indian government for implementing citizenship law.

He said those who think that Indian government has buried the ideology of secular India and is imposing Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva philosophy are taking part in these protest demonstrations.

Talking about the aggression on Line of Control (LoC), ceasefire violations by Indian forces have increased and fencing has also been cut at very places along the border. Unusual movement of Indian forces along the border is posing threat to the regional peace, he added.

The foreign minister said India has committed ceasefire violations for over three thousand times since January this year and more than three hundred people have been targeted in these violations.

He said India has suppressed the ongoing tyrannies in occupied Kashmir through communication blackout.

He further thanked the countries, including Malaysia and Turkey for raising voices for Kashmiri people, adding that the independent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has also taken notice of the use of pellet guns in IoK on Pakistan‘s demand, and investigation in this regard has also been started.

Earlier, FM Qureshi said that India may carry out fake operation to divert the world’s attention from ongoing protests against citizenship law.

The minister told that United Nations Security Council has been informed about reservations on Indian moves and clarified any violence from arch rival will be responded befittingly.

He further urged international community to take action against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s nefarious plans.