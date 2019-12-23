Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday staged a public gathering in the city to oppose the special court decision against the former military ruler and president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Speaking to the gathering attended by a large number of party activists at Liaquatabad Flyover, the party Convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed dismay over decision against Musharraf and said that the decision was not only an insult towards an individual but an entire community who had migrated from India.

“Pervez Musharraf endangered his life for the country but the words used against him by the court were not only above the law but also against the teachings of Islam,” he said adding that the remarks against a member of the community representing urban centres of the province had once again raised eyebrows among the community that is already suppressed.

Siddiqui said that they had come out in large numbers against the decision to prove that they were not betrayers. “The country is in debt of his services as he took reins of the country’s affairs in 1999 when its economy was nose diving,” he said adding that the former ruler not only revived the economy but also provided a free space for media.

Khalid Maqbool said that the economy and media, however, remained under pressure during the so-called democratic governments in the country.

The MQM-P convener said that they are declaring the verdict against Musharraf as controversial and if he could be convicted under Article 6 of the constitution for serving the country for 40 years, then those who abetted in his acts should also be brought under the net. He said that they would continue to respect the judiciary but the apex court should also remove controversial wording from the verdict that were disturbing the sentiments of a particular community.

He further asked the courts to take notice of the financial terrorism of the Pakistan People’s Party, that ruled the province for 11 years and plundered the wealth of the province.

Senior Deputy Convener of the party Amir Khan said that those who wanted to divide MQM-P should witness the large crowd attending the party gathering. “This gathering is not only to expresses our dismay over the court decision but to also show that the party is united and moving forward,” he said adding that those who gave call of boycott of the party gathering have failed in their attempts.