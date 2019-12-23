Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi once again summoned former interior minister and PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in the ongoing investigation against him in the Narowal Sports City project corruption case today.

According to sources, NAB probe team had summoned him in the last week of September 2019, and grilled for an hour and asked questions related to the case. They mentioned that the PML-N leader had failed to satisfy the NAB team through his replies of investigation team’s answers.

According to documents available with The Nation, NAB is also collecting bank accounts details of Ahsan Iqbal, his wife and family members.

Last week, the NAB Rawalpindi team along with Pakistan Works and Development officials had inspected the Narowal Sports City and collected record from the local administration in this case. Last year, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had ordered the NAB Rawalpindi to initiate inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of government funds in the construction of the Narowal Sports City Project (NSCP). During his first appearance before NAB investigation team, the NAB asked questions about the project cost and why the previous government had chosen only Narowal for this project.

However, the team also asked how the cost of the project went up from Rs300 million to Rs3 billion. Iqbal replied that the people of Narowal needed such kind of sports project, adding that cost of mega projects always fluctuate across the world.

According to the PSDP 2018-19 report, the cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion and Rs2.5 billion had already been spent. The funds allocated were then spent through the Sports Board of Pakistan (PSB) and the Ministry of Sports had devolved after the 18th constitutional amendment and it was a provincial subject.

The complainant raised the question that there was no need to build this mega project near the Indian border and in a small city of Narowal.