ISLAMABAD-Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has called for holding a national dialogue to devise a strategy for the liberation of oppressed people of Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Addressing a historic Kashmir Solidarity March in Islamabad on Sunday, he also demanded the UN to establish a Kashmir fund to support the people who were starving to death and spending a life like prisoners for five months in the Indian held region.

Thousands of people including women and children participated in the rally which was addressed by Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch and others.

Holding flags of Pakistan and AJK and banners and placards inscribed with slogans condemning Indian atrocities in the IHK, they chanted full throat slogans in support of the struggle of Kashmiris against occupied forces.

“The government must initiate dialogue with national leadership and devise a roadmap to save the lifeline of the country,” said the JI Emir. He added the freedom of Kashmir was necessary to thwart the ‘Akhand Bharat’ ideology and design of the Modi government to turn Pakistan into a desert. He also warned that people of Pakistan would never allow the government to make any underhand deal on Kashmir, adding the rulers could not survive a day in case they tried to sell the jugular vein of the country.

The JI chief regretted that rulers of a powerful Islamic and atomic country who were expected to fight the case of the oppressed Muslims of the world even failed to take a bold stance on Kashmir which was incomplete agenda of the realization of Pakistan. He said the Kashmir freedom struggle was legitimate as the UN itself granted Kashmiris the right to self determination. He regretted that those who had made repeated claims to fight for Kashmir till the last bullet and last man did nothing in support of the besieged people. The prime minister, he said, who claimed that Tipu Sultan was his hero was unable to take a stand like the king of Mysore. Reminding the rulers that Kashmir instead of Parvez Musharraf was the top issue facing the country, he said the government should utilize all resources to fight the case.

Senator Siraj said the government failed to control rising unemployment, poverty and inflation. It committed diplomatic blunder by not participating in Malaysia Summit and it could not launch a powerful campaign to challenge the Indian designs in the region. He said people were running out of patience and could take to the streets against the government if it continued its pathetic policies. AJ&K President reminded the Pakistani government that it was right time to win the support of the international community against the extremist philosophy of the BJP government. Saying that international media and most of the countries already raised voice against the human rights abuse in the IHK.

, he called for launching an aggressive campaign to challenge Indian hegemonic ideology in the South Asian region. He thanked the overwhelming support of the JI to Kashmir cause, saying Kashmir and Pakistan were indispensible to each others. He appealed the religious scholars to play their role to unite the Muslim world and people of Pakistan on the cause of Kashmir.

