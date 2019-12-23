Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Tayyab Aslam beat M Bilal in their quarterfinal of the 13th DG Rangers Sindh Squash Championship 2019 at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi on Sunday. Tayyab started the first game on a high tempo and took it 11-5. He displayed his squash skills and win the second game 11-9. After some battle, Bilal managed to restrict his opponent and won the third game 11-9. Tayyab then bounced back and clinch the fourth game 4-1 to win the encounter in 31 minutes. In other quarterfinals, Waqas Mehboob ousted 6th seed Zahir Shah 3-1 in 45 minutes with the scores of 9-11, 13-11, 11-6 and 11-5, Danish Atlas Khan beat Farhan Zaman 3-1 in 29 minutes, 7-11, 11-2, 11-4 and 11-9, Asim Khan defeated Israr Ahmed 3-0 in 28 minutes, winning 11-7, 11-3 and 11-3. Tayyab will face Waqas in the first semifinal and Asim will take Danish in the second semifinal. In the women’s quarterfinals, top seed Rushna Mehboob beat Nimra Aqeel 3-0 in 19 minutes, winning 11-4, 11-3 and 11-9, Amna Fayyaz defeated Noor ul Ain 3-1 in 27 minutes, winning 11-3, 11-5, 12-14 and 11-5, Faiza Zafar outperformed Noor ul Huda 3-0 in 16 minutes, winning 11-7, 11-6 and 11-4, and Zaynab Khan outclassed Anam Aziz 3-2 in 33 minutes, winning 11-4, 11-7, 10-12, 3-11 and 11-9. Rushna will face Amna and Faiza will take on Zaynab in the semifinals.