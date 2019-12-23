Share:

HAFIZABAD - The brick-kiln and powerlooms workers of the district have called upon the government to ensure establishment of social security hospital in Hafizabad for provision of free medical facility to them.

The office-bearers of Bhatha Mazdoor Union and Power Looms workers union said that more than Rs7 million is being contributed by the owners per month as social security but the government has not yet bothered to set up social security hospital in Hafizabad as a result of which the workers have to visit Gujranwala (31 miles) for medical treatment, which is very cumbersome.

They demanded that a qualified doctor should be appointed in the DHQ Hospital for the time being to ensure medical care to the brick-kiln and powerlooms workers.