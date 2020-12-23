Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday finally indicted PML-N's leader Ahsan Iqbal and others in Narowal Sports City Complex reference. However, the accused denied all the charges against them.

To this, the court asked the prosecution to present its evidence against the people named in the graft case. The accused persons indicted in the reference include former minister Ahsan Iqbal, ex-director general Pakistan Sports Complex Akhter Nawaz Ganjera, Sarfaraz Rasool, Asif Sheikh and private contractor Muhammad Ahmed. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on the graft reference against above accused filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The accused including Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the judge read out the charge sheet in presence of the accused.

At this, Ahsan Iqbal objected over the indictment and adopted the stance that first the court should view that whether the case was maintainable or not. The judge observed that if the defence had any objection they could move petition or talk through his lawyer. After this, the court framed charges against the accused and adjourned the hearing till January 12.