Islamabad-After his successful foray into the digital world with the hit web series ‘Ek Jhooti Love Story’ this year, Bilal Abbas Khan is once again headed to the small screen with drama serial ‘Dunk’, slated to go on-air from today (Wednesday) from a private TV channel.

This marks as his third project with director Badar Mehmood, who he has previously worked with in the critically acclaimed dramas Cheekh and Balaa, earning Lux Style Awards nominations for both two years in a row.

His new drama ‘Dunk’ is a murder mystery where Bilal Abbas would be seen in a lead role opposite Sana Javed for the first time. Starring as ‘Haider’, Bilal would be playing a realistic and honest role after his multiple eccentric and unique characters this year.

Bilal Abbas Khan has had quite a year with multiple hit projects under his belt, proving to be one of the most bankable actors in the industry at the moment. Be it the innocent Abdullah in Pyar Ke Sadqay, or a typical Karachi boy in Ek Jhooti Love Story, the actor has created his place in the industry over time with his choices of unique roles.

He has also been ranked amongst the top 50 Asian celebrities in the world this year. ‘Dunk’ has been penned by Mohsin Ali Shah and also features an ensemble cast including Shahood Alvi, Fahad Sheikh, Laila Wasti, Saifi Hassan, Salma Hassan, Kanwal Khan, Noman Ejaz, and Azekah Daniel among others.