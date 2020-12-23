Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said India had unleashed a wave of state-sponsored terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to a delegation of PPP Azad Jammu Kashmir led by President PPP-AJK Chaudhry Latif Akbar here, Bilawal said, “My heart goes out to the people of held Kashmir.”

“If there is a government of the PPP in Pakistan, (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi could not have the courage to torture Kashmiri people,” he said.

Bilawal urged the United Nations to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK and play a role to stop Indian excesses.

The delegation comprised leader of opposition AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Mohammed Yasin, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub and Syed Azadar Hussain Kazmi.

The delegation apprised the PPP chairman ceasefire violations by the Indian forces at the Line of Control, violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir, and arrest of Kashmiri leaders and torture meted out to them.

The PPP chief also condoled the deaths of PPP leaders Matloob Inqalabi, Sardar Ayub and Sardar Ghulam Sadiq. He paid tributes to the PPP leaders for their services for the party. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Senator Quratul Ain Marri also attended the meeting.