Share:

DADU - The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has expressed satisfaction over administrative improvement and academic performance of Public School Hyderabad. The Commissioner who is also the chairman of the board of governors of Public School hyderabad has expressed these remarks while addressing a meeting of the Human Resources and Selection Committee of the school on Tuesday. He said that all available resources were being utilised for stabilising financial matters and improving the education standard of the school. As a result of these efforts, the administrative problems and other issues have been scaled down, he added.

DC calls upon business community to cooperate with administration

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dadu, Samiullah Shaikh has called upon the business community to extend their cooperation with the administration in its efforts for controlling COVID-19 in the district. The district administration was making all-out efforts to control the spread of pandemic, however, without cooperation of the people particularly the business community, positive results could not be achieved in this regard, he added. The DC stated this while addressing the members of Dadu Chamber of Commerce, Journalists. He emphasised the businessmen to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the government against COVID-19 in order to protect themselves, their workers and buyers from virus. About the issues being faced by the business community, the DC assured that all their genuine demands would be resolved on priority. The Assistant Commissioners of the district have been asked to resolve the issues of the business community, he informed.