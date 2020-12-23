Share:

FAISALABAD - Unidentified outlaws killed a man and his son over resistance during robbery in the precincts of Sargodha Road police on Tuesday. Police said according to initial investigation victim Abdul Rehman and his son Mu­hammad Bismillah, residents of street no 3, Mustafaabad, Sargodha Road, were shot dead on putting up resistance during dacoity bid. Police shifted the bodies to mortuary for post­mortem. Meanwhile, RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja has taken notice of the double murder and seeks a report from CPO Muhammad Suhail Ch. He ordered arrest of the accused.

ONE KILLED, TWO

INJURED IN ACCIDENT

One person was killed, while two others including a minor suffered injuries in collision between two motorcycles near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a head-on collision between two bikes occurred near Chak No 68-JB on Jhang road. Consequently,Muhammad Far­qan s/o Safran Ali was killed on the spot, while Asghar Ali and his 6-year-old son Mu­hammad Bilal sustained inju­ries. Rescue team shifted the body and injured persons to Allied hospital.

6 VEHICLES IMPOUNDED OVER SOPS VIOLATION

Regional Transport Author­ity (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hus­sain impounded six vehicles on the charge of violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in various parts of Fais­alabad on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman, the RTA secretary, along with his team, checked public transport at various routes in Faisalabad and found violation of corona SOPs in six vehicles.

Passengers were traveling without wearing facemasks. Therefore, the secretary im­pounded these vehicles and imposed Rs 55,500 fine on the drivers.

FAISALABAD REPORTS 46 NEW COVID-19 CASES

The total active COVID-19 cas­es in Faisalabad on Tuesday were recorded 331 as 46 more people tested positive for the deadly vi­rus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of health de­partment said that 814 corona­virus tests were conducted in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours. He said that 320 people lost their battle of life against coronavirus, while 6163 had so far recovered in the district since March this year.