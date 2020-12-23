Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Indian provocations particularly recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles are a threat to regional peace and stability.

He stated this during his visit to forward troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC).

On the occasion, the COAS was briefed about the latest situation, Indian ceasefire violations by deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the LoC and recent targeting of UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, appreciating the operational preparedness and high morale of the troops, the COAS lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

“Indian provocations particularly recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles are a threat to regional peace and stability,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as having said at the occasion.

The army chief further said that Indian Army shall always get a befitting response to any misadventure or aggression.

The Pakistan Army shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along the LOC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of the motherland at all costs, the COAS vowed.

Earlier, Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received the COAS at the LoC, according to the ISPR.