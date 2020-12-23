Share:

The Knesset - Israel’s parliament - has automatically dissolved after lawmakers failed to pass the state's budget on Wednesday. This has by default set the stage in Israel for a fourth election in less than two years.

The date of August 25th was the deadline for approving the budget after 100 days of forming the government. However, The Knesset, agreed to postpone the deadline till December 23.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and his government partner Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White party, failed on Monday to pass a bill that delays the passing of the budget.