ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given approval to file two corruption references and authorized to conduct eight investigations and 15 inquiries against different persons including two former Chief Ministers Balochistan Dr. Abdul Maalik and Sana Ullah Zehri, Saif Ul Maluk, MPA Punjab Assembly, and Senior bureaucrat Akbar Durrani.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired the EBM and gave approval to file two corruption references. The EBM approved filing of first corruption reference against Imran Ali Yousaf and others for misappropriation and misuse of government funds for personal gains, which inflicted Rs499,201,392 losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorised filing second corruption reference against Sarwar Javed, former Member Board of Revenue, Quetta, and Shahbaz Khan Mandokhel, former senior member Board of Revenue, on illegally allotting state land to Dilshad Akhtar, causing Rs 6 crore 48 lakh losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting eight investigations against the persons including Mudassar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA, Azhar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA, and others, Muhammad Asif Bilal, former director Food, Punjab, Ahmed Sher, deputy director, Food, Punjab and others, management of Balochistan Development Authority and others, Balochistan Integrated Water Resource Management and Development Project, management of BDA, Haji Zarif Hussain Zai, contractor, district Musakhel and others, management of Revenue Department, district, Naushki and others, officials of Teaching, DHQ, Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan and others and inquiries against MS Abdullah Sugar Mills, Limited, Depalpur, Lahore and others.

The NAB Executive Board also accorded approval of conducting 15 inquiries against various personalities including Saiful Maluk Khokkar, member provincial assembly, Punjab, Dr Abdul Maalik, former chief minister, Balochistan, Sanaullah Zerhi, former chief minister, Balochidtan, Akbar Durrani, former secretary, home department, Quetta, four inquiries against Punjab public limited companies chief executives, Rahim Ziaratwal, former minister, education department, Quetta, and others, Juma Khan, member provincial assembly, Balochistan, Naseebullah Bazai, former additional chief secretary, Balochistan, Tariq Murtaza, MS Startrack Traders and others, Mehar Ejaz Ahmed Machlana, former member provincial assembly/ former member disaster management and others, Rais Ibrahim Khalil Ahmed, former provincial assembly member, officials of revenue department, Liaquatpur, and others, Arif Azim, former Chairman Railways, Mohsin Raza, General Manager GEPCO, Gujranwala, Rani Hafza Kanwal, former Assistant Deputy Commissioner, (Revenue) Gujrat, and MS Abdullah Sugar Mills.

The EBM approved referring inquiries against Akhtar Hussain, Sabina Semab, Shahnaz Qamar, Maqsood Ahmed, Ahsan Sarwar Butt, and others to FBR for further proceedings as per law.

At the end, the Chairman NAB said that the national watchdog’s faith is corruption free Pakistan by adopting the ‘Accountability for All’ policy to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.

He said all resources are being utilized to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion on priority as per law. He said NAB has directly or indirectly deposited record Rs 714 billion in the national exchequer following the policy of accountability for all.

The Chairman NAB directed all Regional Bureaus to conduct inquiries and investigations by ensuring self respect of every person as NAB is a human-friendly organisation.