Islamabad-The fast-growing digital entertainment platform, See Prime, has brought yet another intriguing story for viewers with the short film ‘Naseeba’, starring Mohsin Abbas Haider and Mahenur Haider in the lead.

‘Naseeba’ is a heart-warming tale of destiny and fate. It follows the story of a simple-hearted taxi driver, Khawar Sabir, with a hidden talent of mesmerizing vocals, has his life massively turned around after crossing paths with Naseeba, a young singer who moves to the city of lights to achieve her dreams. Though, fate takes a turn and leaves everyone wondering on which path life will lead the talented, young duo.

The story for ‘Naseeba’ is by Sohail Javed, who was also behind ‘Naam Kya Rakha?’ - another one of See Prime’s highly acclaimed short films. It has been scripted by Sheraz Sheikh, and co-produced by Ali Hussain and Mahib Bukhari. ‘Naseeba’ is now available for viewer’s on See Prime’s YouTube channel.