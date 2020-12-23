Share:

The anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold a rally in Mardan today (Wednesday).

According to details, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead the rally.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will also arrive at the venue in a caravan through Colonel Sher Khan Interchange.

Meanwhile, the district administration has disallowed the opposition leaders to hold the public gathering in Mardan due to increasing cases of coronavirus across the country.