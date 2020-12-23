Share:

Rawalpindi-olice had launched massive crackdown against terror gangs including 333 Gang of notorious land grabber Imtiaz Ali aka Taji Khokhar during the year 2020 and handcuffed scores of criminals besides recovering weapons and drugs from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Besides 333 Gang, the police netted ring leaders and members of 786 Gang (headed by Wali Jan), Saeen Inam Group (land mafia), TSF Gang (ring leader Zeeshan alias Shani Terror) and Chaudhry Mudassir, mentioned in list of top 20 goons, he added. Separate cases were registered against the ring leaders including Taji Khokhar, his son Farrukh Khokhar, Wali Jan, Saeen Inam and Chaudhry Mudassir and all were sent to Adiala Jail, the spokesman said.

“The arrest of notorious criminals, gangsters, land mafia kings and goons by Rawalpindi police have brought peace in the city besides reducing crime ratio,” stated city police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

According to police spokesman, the police, following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, had taken stern action against the goons and ring leaders of terror gangs including 333 Gang of Taji Khokhar and held scores of members of the gangs during 2020. Police also seized heavy cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

The most wanted ring leaders and members of terror gangs had been identified as Taji Khokhar, Farrukh Khokhar, Wali Jan (illegal Afghan national), Adil Jan, Ahtesham Khan, Ijaz Khan, Abdul Jabbar, Zeeshan alias Shani Terror, Saeen Inam and Chaudhry Mudassir of Chontra (the notorious land grabbers), he said adding that all were sent to Adiala Jail.

The action against terror gangs was taken in the limits of police stations Sadiqabad, Airport, Saddar Bairooni and Chontra.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said all the accused were involved in a series of crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, land grabbing and spreading terror in the city. He said, “No one is above the law and police are committed to maintain law and order situation in the city,” he said.

He said strict action would be taken against the anti-social elements so that our new generation could remain safe from cruelty of these terror gangs.