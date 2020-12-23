Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said yesterday that government was committed to social and economic development in Balochistan in its current tenure.

“The government will fulfil its promises made to the people of Balochistan to bring them at par with other provinces,” said Speaker National Assembly in a meeting with Jamhoori Watan Party Chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti.

The situation and issues of Balochistan came under discussion.

The speaker said that the present Parliament was determined to play its role for development of Balochistan. He said the establishment of a special committee to monitor the solution of Balochistan’s problems and development was a continuation of that resolve.

He said that without peace, the dream of development could never be achieved. The speaker also said that presently Pakistan was facing an extraordinary situation and was confronted by intrusion from the miscreants sponsored by hostile eastern neighbour.

Jamoori Watan Party Cheif Nawabzada Shahzain Bughti said that development of Balochistan was the development of Pakistan. He praised the formation of special committee chaired by the speaker of the National Assembly, himself. He was confident that by alleviating deprivations of the people of Balochistan, the people could be brought into the national mainstream. Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti also apprised the speaker about return of internally displaced Bugti tribes living in other parts of the country to their homes.

The speaker National Assembly assured Shahzain Bugti of all possible cooperation.