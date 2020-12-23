Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday called for early end to the visa restrictions of United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Pakistani citizens.

He said this while talking to UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, who called on him here.

On the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed also stressed the need that UAE should extend cooperation for bringing back Pakistanis imprisoned in UAE.

The interior minister said Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing ties. He said 1.5 million Pakistani workers in the UAE were a valuable asset, and they send foreign exchange of worth five billion dollars to Pakistan annually. Efforts will be continued for promotion of bilateral ties, he added.

The UAE ambassador said the visa restrictions on Pakistani citizens were temporary. He said that talks were under way for the resumption of visas and assured that the issuance of visas will soon resume. “The relations between the countries have improved under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.”

The ambassador said the Pakistani community had an exemplary role in the development of UAE, and their wellbeing was among their priorities. Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present on the occasion.