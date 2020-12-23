Share:

SUKKUR - Three motorcyclists were killed when a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane fell upon them on the Gambat-Khohro Road in Khairpur. According to Gambat police on Tuesday, a loaded trolley with sugarcane during crossing overturned and fell upon a motorcycle. Police and volunteers reached on the spot and recovered the riders from it. According to police, two bodies and one critically injured victim were recovered and shifted to the GIMS hospital Gambat. The injured later died. Two bodies were identified as Azizullah Rind and his brother Ashfaq Rind.