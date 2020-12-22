Share:

LAHORE- Top seeds played tremendous tennis and advanced to the second round of the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament after beating respective opponents at PTF Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman, the matches were decided in the men’s singles, boys U-18 and boys U-14 categories. Top quality tennis was witnessed during some of the matches. The men’s singles first round match, which was highly enjoyed and applauded by the charged crowd, was played between Mudassir Murtaza and former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik (ZTBL). Mudassir had to struggle hard to overcome the veteran tennis player to win the first set 6-4 while the second set was identical to the first one, where Mudassir once again faced tough resistance from Malik before winning the well-contested set 6-4, thus booked berth in the second round.

In other matches of the men’s singles first round, veteran Heera Ashiq outclassed Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-2, Ahmed Kamil routed Israr Gul 6-0, 6-3, Mohammad Abid thrashed Aqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0, Ahmed Babar defeated Ejaz Ahmed 6-3, 6-2, Yousaf Khalil beat Ibrahim Omer 6-3, 7-5, Muzammil Murtaza beat Imran Bhatti 6-2, 7-6(4) while Shahzad Khan beat Barkatullah 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

In boys U-18 first round, M Bilal Farooq, Haider Ali Rizwan, M Shoaib, Bilal Asim, Osama M Khan, Mahatir Mohammad, Hamid Israr, Sami Zeb Khan, Aqib Hayat, Uzair Khan, Zalan Khan, M Talha Khan, Hasheesh Kumar, Kashan Omer, Huzaima A Rehman and Nalain Abbas emerged as winners and made way to the second round. In the boys U-14 first round, Hamza Hussian, Ahtesham Humayun, Hamid Israr, Husnain Ali Rizwan, Asad Zaman, Jamal Shah and Hamza Roman recorded victories and booked berths in the second round, that will be played today (Wednesday).