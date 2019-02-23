Share:

Turbat is a well developing city and its population is increasing day by day. In my letter I want to mention a serious issue that is affecting us all, i.e. the absence of 3G and 4G in Turbat.

In today’s developing world internet plays a vital role with respect to education, publicity and for other needs. But unfortunately people of Turbat are deprived of internet. Additionally, students face several problems due to the absence of internet. Usually, students use the WiFi network to fulfill their basic needs but it also not usable for them because they cannot afford it.

I humbly request to the government of Balochistan to pay attention on the 3G and 4G network and fulfill the needs of students. Better late than never.

Mairaj Mureed

Mand, Kech