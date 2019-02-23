Share:

KARACHI - Singer-songwriter, actor and model, Adeel Chaudhry is set to star in the upcoming drama ‘Bharosa’. The actor’s last drama Mohabbat Karna Mana was aired in 2017 followed by his romantic comedy film ‘MaanJao Na’ in 2018.

For the upcoming drama ‘Bharosa’, Chaudhry will be playing the lead character Mikaal. “I’m playing Mikaal who belongs to an elite family and is coming from somewhere abroad.

He falls in love, gets married to the girl he loves and that’s when the problems start,” comments Chaudhry sharing more details about his character.

“The audience should expect a light and relatable story. It’s a drama based on love but it’s very difficult to predict what happens next because of the multiple twists and turns the drama has to offer,” says Adeel Chaudhry talking about what the audience should expect from the drama.

Produced by 7th Sky Production, working title Bharosa is a family drama love story with lots of twists and turns.

Directed by Ali Akbar and written by Nuzhat Salman, the cast includes Adeel Chaudhry, Komal Aziz Khan, Seemi Pasha and more.

While talking about the experience of working with the entire team of Bharosa, Chaudhry says, “The overall experience has been great. It’s been a pleasure working with my entire cast.”

The drama is currently at the finishing stage of production and is scheduled to air this year. Details of when Bharosa is set to release will be disclosed at a later date.