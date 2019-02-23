Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reiterating Pakistan’s desire for peace on Friday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but it will not be intimidated or coerced.

“Any aggression or misadventure shall be paid back in the same coin”, Army Chief was quoted by the ISPR as saying during his visit to the Line of Control (LoC) to review state of preparedness of the troops.

In a press statement, ISPR further said that the Army Chief lauded high morale of the troops.

The visit of Chief of Army Staff came hours after a presser by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, warning India that Pakistan armed forces can respond to a full spectrum threat.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan authorised the country’s armed forces to respond “decisively and comprehensively” to any aggression or misadventure by India.

Online adds: A woman was injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces on Line of Control (LoC). According to reports, Indian forces targeted border village Khoi Rata’s civil population area and as a result a woman, 44, was injured in the firing. She was immediately shifted to hospital. Pakistani Army while giving befitting reply targeted enemy posts and silenced Indian guns.