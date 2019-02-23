Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Hamza Niaz clinched the National Junior U-15 Squash Championship trophy after defeating Huzaifa Zahid (PAF) in the final held at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

PTI MPA from Chitral Wazirzada graced the occasion as chief guest while Director General Sports Junaid Khan, Qamar Zaman, PAF Squash Academy head coach Atlas Khan, member executive committee Wazir Gul, officials, coaches and players were also present there.

In the final, Hamza Niaz marched into victory in straight sets as he won the final by 11-5, 11-8 and 11-7. Hamza fully dominated the proceedings and didn’t give much time to Huzaifa to strike back. In U-11 final, Ibrahim Zeb of PAF defeated Abdullah Zaman of PAF 3-1. The score was 8-11, 11-9, 11-6 and 11-7. In U-13 final, Skhi Ullah of PAF defeated Abdullah Nawaz of PAF 3-1 with the score of 11-6, 7-11, 11-8 and 11-9. In the girls U-15 final, Sana Bahadar defeated Maira Khan by 3-0 as the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-8. In the girls U-19 final, national champion Komal Khan defeated Nimra Aqeel by 3-1 with the score of 11-8, 7-11, 11-9 and 11-8.