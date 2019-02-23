Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s future tennis hope Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Bader Alabdullah of Kuwait will vie for the top honours in the boys’ singles final of the Syed Tajammul Abbas ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championship 2019 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex.

In the first semifinal on Friday, Huzaifa continued his winning streak by crushing Berk Ulas Enc of Turkey in straight sets. Huzafia displayed excellent tennis and didn’t allow his opponent to settle down throughout the match. His powerful serves, down the line winners and passing shots were too hot to handle for the Turkish lad, who looked just a meager spectator in the match.

In the second semifinal, Bader Alabdullah of Kuwait beat compatriot Essa Qabazard in straight sets. Both the players displayed good tennis, but it was Bader, who prevailed and booked final berth.

In the girls’ singles semifinals, third seed Aysegul Mert (TUR) stunned Ji Hyng Kang of Korea in a straight sets by playing powerful forehand cross court and down the line drives while in the second set, Ayesgul did not allow her opponent to settle down and won the set without conceding a single game.

In the second semifinal, Arina Valitova of Russia struggled hard to win the encounter against Anjalika Kurera of Sri Lanka. In the first set, Arina showed her supremacy by playing powerful ground strokes and cross court shots. In the second set, Anjalika came back strong and showed tough resistance as both the players held their respective serves and the score went to 5-5. Arina played some excellent powerful shots down the line and broke Anjalika’s game by holding the 11th game. Arina won the set and the match to proceed into the final.

In the boys’ doubles semifinals, Berk Ulas ENC (TUR)/Togan Makzume (TUR) beat Abdullah Adnan/Ahmed Kamil in the three-set thriller. Abdullah Adnan/Ahmed Kamil took the first set 6-3, but they were unable to overpower the Turks in the second set and lost it on tie-break. In tie break, all players exchanged down the line and cross court shots and displayed quality tennis skills. In the super tie break, which was marked with some lobs, volleys, down the line drives, Berk Ulas/Togan Makzume managed to win and qualified for the final. In the second semifinal, Shoaib Khan/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan outclassed Ali Alshati/Essa Qabazard of Kuwait by 6-2, 6-2.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) patron Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas and President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan visited the venue and witnessed the matches. They interacted with foreign players and thanked them for their visit to Pakistan and participation in the championship.