LAHORE - The A full bench of the Lahore High Court heard the petitions filed by two non-profit organizations challenging the Vires of Seed (Amendment) Act 2015 and Plant Breeders’ Rights Act 2016. The bench was led by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and consisting of Justices Shahid Bilal Hassan and Mr. Muhammad Waheed Khan. The petitioners on behalf of “Human Voice” and “Sojhla for Change” argued that the farmers’ rights were denied or inadequately represented in the challenged legislations and claimed that these laws had been enacted at the behest of the multinational corporations and to protect their interests. According to the petitioners these corporations based in Europe and US use such tactics to dominate the developing countries and control their agriculture.