LAHORE - An application was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday seeking initiation of high treason proceedings against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The applicant prayed that appropriate direction may kindly be given to the federal government to set the law in motion for high treason/sedition proceedings against Nawaz Sharif and others so that nobody in Pakistan can think of such a heinous crime in any case.

The petition stated that due to controversial remarks of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s position weekend in the International Court of Justice which concluded hearing in the infamous Kulbhushan Jadhav case. On Wednesday, presenting its second and final round of arguments in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the ICJ, India referred to an interview by Nawaz Sharif regarding Mumbai attacks. Advocate Harish Salve in his arguments before the ICJ alleged that Pakistan is used as a safe haven by UN-proscribed terrorist entities and individuals like Dawood Ibrahim.