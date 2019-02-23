Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued a stay order against the allocation of nine seats for backward areas of Punjab under the Provincial Management Services (PMS) Examinations being held by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). At present recruitments on nine out of 43 seats are being made under the quota allocated for the backward areas including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan. After hearing the arguments, Justice Jawad Hassan granted stay order by stating that no seats shall be filled nor results would be announced under the category of special zone with respect to nine seats.