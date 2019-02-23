Share:

ISLAMABAD : Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday demanded removing Pakistan’s name from Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) list, as the religious freedom was being ensured here in line with the constitution of Islamic republic of Pakistan.

Talking to United States Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Samuel Dale Brownback, he said Pakistan favours protecting religious freedom and people of all religions enjoy equal opportunities and their right are being protected here in the country, said a press release. Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan ensures protecting rights of minorities besides guaranteeing religious freedom to them. He said Islam teaches peace and in the presence of independent judiciary, vibrant media, nobody can even think about fuelling hatred or igniting violence against minorities.

He said Minority community members were enjoying adequate representation in national, provincial assemblies and Senate.

He said some western countries were involved in hurting sentiments of Muslims owing to their involvement in making blasphemous caricatures. Their such irresponsible acts has jeopardised not only world’s peace but also efforts of achieving international peace.