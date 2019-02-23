Share:

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has decided to challenge the placement of his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) next week in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Earlier, the interior ministry issued a notification regarding a foreign travel ban on the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president.

The cabinet took the decision on a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), from whose custody Shehbaz was released on bail.

On February 15, the LHC ordered to release Shehbaz Sharif .

The court said in its remarks that the NAB had failed to prove the allegations leveled against the PMLN president. Shehbaz Sharif never remained the chief executive of Ramzan Sugar Mills, LHC remarked.

Shehbaz added that the truth prevailed once again and thanked God. We are appearing before courts and will continue to do so, he vowed. He once again claimed to leave politics if corruption is proved against him.

The PMLN president further added that he had already said the cases are based on lies, and demanded that accountability of all should be held.