Share:

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad used strong words in his response to the threats that were sent Pakistan's way by India regarding a possible strike.

The minister on Saturday warned India to be cautious against warmongering threats, alerting that the time has come, “that now Pakistan will now take revenge from India for all misadventures.” The Indian prime minister is provoking religious extremists, he added. “If India attacks then we will pay all our debts in one go, along with the interest,” the minister sternly remarked.

“Modi has contributed to 70 per cent of the chances of war,” he lamented, adding that after losing the grounds in four states, Modi has been creating war hysteria.

He warned that if India prompts Pakistan, a fierce response will be given. “Pakistan stands with the Kashmiri nation in its struggle for freedom,” he said.

Rasheed grilled an Indian anchor on a baseless question as to why Pakistan did not punish the alleged perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai Attack. “Had executing someone been a simple procedure, then we would have hanged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the first place and his body would have been sent to you wrapped in India’s flag.”

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, the federal minister said that the Modi government is responsible for creating a war-like situation in the wake of Pulwama attack. Referring to electoral defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in five Indian states, Rasheed said “Modi wants to take revenge of his loss from Pakistan.”

In an ironic manner, he said that from a newspaper he has come to know that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned him in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) inquiry.

Regarding former premier Nawaz Sharif’s illness, he stated “he suffers illness after being ousted from power. If he needs open air, Lal Haveli’s rooftop is available for that.”

Responding to a likely protest movement by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he stated that Asif Ali Zardari’s ‘fuse has blown away.’

Over Sindh Assembly Speaker Siraj Durrani’s arrest, he said that nothing has changed and things have remained unaffected after his arrest.

“Zardari wants proceedings of a case against him to be held in Karachi while PMLN wants the proceedings of cases against their leaders to be conducted in Lahore,” he said while pondering reasons behind such aims.

“I am a member of the Public Accounts Committee and I am not attending its meetings by myself,” he said.

Regarding railways, he told the media that all land owned by Pakistan Railways is being computerized and the department has decided to launch two new trains.

“Jinnah Express will run nonstop between Lahore and Karachi,” he mentioned, adding that another train will run between Karachi and Peshawar.

He informed that an objective of resuming operations of 20 trains has been set by the department for the current year. NNI