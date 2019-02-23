Share:

Karachi - Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari Friday visited the Sindh Assembly to meet arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

Durrani has remained a close and trusted aide of Asif Ali Zardari and PPPP and his association with both of them lasts over four decades.

The former president arrived at the back door of the assembly along with Minister Works and Services Syed Nasir Hussain Shah where he was welcomed by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.