Share:

MULTAN-Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak and City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak Saturday visited Multan Cricket Stadium and checked arrangements for the route which has been marked for transportation of players and officials during Pakistan Super League (PSL) events.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Muhammad Tayyab Khan, AC City Abida Fareed, MD Waste Management Company Nasir Shahzad Dogar and other officers concerned also were present. The district administration said they were busy making all out efforts to ensure best arrangements for the event. The chairs of the stadium have been made colourful with white, blue and green colours. Floodlights of ground, boundary wall and street lights of stadium road have been made functional. Pakistan Cricket Board has allotted parking contract at Fatima Jinnah Colony for cars, vans and buses while installation of lights is being ensured at the parking area. The deputy commissioner said that administration will provide transport from parking area to stadium during the event. The police have also finalized security plan to avoid any untoward incident.

Waste Management Company have deployed 100 sanitary workers for cleanliness of the stadium.

Transfer, posting of

excise staff banned

Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Abdullah Khan has imposed ban on transfer and posting of staff in line with recovery of tax and completion of survey.

According to Excise sources, under directions of Director General Excise Punjab, Director Excise has imposed ban on transfer and posting of staff. The purpose of ban was to complete ongoing property tax survey which was being conducted across the province including Multan division after five years.

The sample survey has been completed while door-to-door property tax survey would be completed by March-15. The ban will exist till completion of survey.

The property tax target for Multan district was 680 million for this year while 67 percent target had been achieved so far,sources concluded.

Drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

Police claimed to have arrested two Inter-provincial drug peddlers in Muzaffargarh and recovered over 24 kilogramme drugs from their possession.

According to police, in line with special directions of District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas, Station House Officer Sadar police Rauf Nawaz along with his team raided and arrested two Inter-provincial drug peddlers including Mumtaz resident of Quetta and Najeeb Ullah hailing from Pashteen.

Police have also recovered 24 kg and 100 gramme hashish from their possession.

The drug peddlers were going to supply the smuggled drugs from Afghanistan in Hamzaywali Sadar Alipur police station premises by loading in truck.

Police have also registered cases against the drug peddlers. DPO announced cash prize and commendatory certificate for the police team.