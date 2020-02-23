Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the rulers would be sent home within six months since their contract has reached its expiry. Talking to the media at Bilawal House on Saturday, he said that the powerlessness of the present regime was ample proof of its being selected.

“Those working on contract had to do precisely what they were told by the masters. Foreign powers always used the selected governments for their vested interests,” said PPP Chairman.

“PPP will never come to power under the existing power sharing formula with the establishment. If we came to power, we will review and amend such power sharing formula with the establishment,” he said, adding, the PPP had ensured the civilian and parliamentary supremacy through the 18th constitutional amendment.

After campaigning for Modi’s elections, he said, now a campaign had been launched for re-electing Donald Trump as US president. He said it was height of hypocrisy that those who had been demanding ‘do more’ were publishing the interviews of Taliban commander Sirajul Haq Haqqani.

Prior to Imran Khan, Mian Nawaz Sharif was also a selected Prime Minister, he said while responding to a question.

Like PTI, he said, the PML-N had never given due importance to the parliament. To a question, he said that the role of opposition leader was vital for democracy. He said leaders of Punjab had vanished at a time when people badly needed them. He expressed hope that Shahbaz Sharif would return soon to play vital role of the opposition leader.

To another question, he said that less number of PPP MNAs was not an issue.

“They (PPP legislators) are determined to fight like the 300 of the Sparta,” he said while recalling that Benazir Bhutto had resisted and frustrated Nawaz Sharif’s bid to become Amirul Momineen with only 17 MNAs. He said that dog biting in Sindh became headline news in media and discussed in prime time, but dog biting in Punjab were not.

He said the HIV spread in Sindh was dangerous but that of Punjab was not. He further said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was better than Shahbaz Sharif and the present Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He challenged that Murad Ali Shah should be compared with the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochsitan.

He stated that price hike and inflation had not registered any decrease, adding that let the summer come, there would be no electricity but the bills would be historically huge. He said that all the crisis of Musharraf era including the shortage of wheat, sugar and Lal masjid had returned to the country during the PTI regime.