Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered case on Sunday of an encounter within Regi police station limit here, in which five suspected terrorists were killed.

According to the FIR filed at the CTD police station here, 10 to 12 terrorists entered in Pakistan from Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand and Malakand areas.

The CTD after getting intelligence report about presence of terrorists,launched an operation, officials said.

The terrorists instead of surrendering, opened fire at the law enforcement personnel. CTD officials retaliated firing in which five terrorists were killed, the FIR said. The rest of the terrorists managed to escape in the cover of darkness.

Three suicide jackets, three submachine guns, two pistols, two hand grenades and walkie-talkie set from the militants, CTD officials said.

The slain militants were identified as Manan and Niaz Ali from Peshawar, Adnan from Khyber, Azizullah from Malakand and Jamil Ahmad from Dir, according to initial report.

The CTD has started further investigation after filing the case.