MULTAN-Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday visited his constituency NA-156 by motorcycle without protocol and met the people at their doorstep for collecting information on problems facing them

Foreign Minister visited Mohalla Ghareebabad, located in Union Council-52 and gathered views of the masses. The contact move of the foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi was highly appreciated by the people. People welcomed him by chanting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf slogans. He also met traders in Gulshan Market. The traders apprised Shah about their problems. The foreign minister assured them that their concerns would be resolved on priority. He stated that role of traders was vital for development of the country. The foreign minister usually spends his weekends, both Saturday and Sunday, in his constituency.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Hussian Qureshi has said that the country’s economy was moving on right track since it derailed by dint of negligence coupled with corrupt practices committed by past rulers that led poor to become poorer with rich as more rich. While addressing a public gathering at his constituency NA-157, he declared PM’s Ehsas Program a ‘milestone step’ to ease commoners, particularly life of downtrodden segments of society. He said shelter houses were being constructed to provide roof and food to labourers and poor. He vowed to make the constituency ‘classic’ by providing basic necessities of life like gas, electricity, sewerage and health at doorstep of its natives. Earlier, Zain Qureshi inaugurated different development projects of power, tough tiles and roads at UC Kari Tamak. Later, he went to UC Budhla Sunnat and reviewed progress of similar projects. He directed contractors to expedite pace of projects.