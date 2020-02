Share:

Rahim yar khan - Police traced 78 cases of robbery and theft and returned more than Rs 65 lac to the owners. Addressing a press confrence on Saturday, DPO Muntazir mehdi told that 45 motorcycles, 6 cars, 14 tola gold, over Rs 2 million cash and various animals were recovered from the thieves and robbers, handed over to the owners and the accused involved in the robberies were being prosecuted according to the law.