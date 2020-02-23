Share:

Lahore - The finals of the Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 will be played today (Sunday) here at PLTA Courts. The finals were to be played on Saturday but due a cricket match between Pakistan Army and Austrian Army, the matches were postponed. The competitions of U-8 and U-6 regarding Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis Championship also will be held today at 1:00 pm. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Servaid Director Haroon Sheikh will be the chief guests at the concluding ceremony and distribute prizes among the winners. Meanwhile, the draws of the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 will be held today (Sunday) at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah at 3 pm.