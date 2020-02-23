Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that operation Radd ul Fassad has consolidated gains of all the past operations.

Launched on 22 February 2017 across the country, the operation indiscriminately eliminated residual/latent threat of terrorism and ensured security of Pakistan borders, the COAS said as the operation completed its 3 years on Saturday. “In this journey from Terrorism to Tourism, Security forces & Int agencies backed by the entire Nation, achieved unparalleled success at a monumental cost paid in men & material. Tribute to our martyrs, our real heroes, our pride,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate quoted the Army chief as having said on the occasion.

According to a tweet by DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar, the COAS also saluted the resilient nation in defeating extremists’ ideology and for unflinching support to the armed forces. “Gains of 2 decades of war on terror shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pak & the region. Army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security/sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost,” the COAS added.

Pakistan Army averted more than 400 terrorists’ plans during the period of past three years. Since 22 February 2017, Pak Army conducted more than 149000 Intelligence-Based Operations across the country. During the same period, Pak Army issued more than 3800 threat warnings which helped save hundreds of precious lives. In war against terrorism since 2001-2020, more than 350 major and more than 850 minor operations were conducted by Pakistan Army. Karachi also moved from 6th on Crimes Index in world capitals to 91st position due to the efforts of Pak Army.