BAHAWALPUR-The 66th Founder’s Day of Sadiq Public School was held here.

Begum Haroon-ur-Rasheed Abbasi, the daughter-in-law of the founder of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi (V) was the chief guest. She paid a rich tribute to Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi (V) who established this great institution keeping in view the international standards of education.

“This school is indeed a distinguished educational system in Pakistan”, she said. Expressing her views, she said that she has a long affiliation with this institution and being the chief guest on Founder’s Day is an honour for her. She appreciated the achievements of Sadiq Public School students and asserted that they were the custodians of Pakistan. She congratulated the boys and girls who won awards and medals. Earlier, the Principal Mr Peter Steven Giddens in his welcome address apprised the audience of the curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. He added that the Old Sadiqians were serving in various fields home and abroad.

The Principal appreciated the competence and commitment of the teaching and administrative staff. At the beginning of the programme, the Head Girl, Armeen Amjad and Head Boy Ammad-bin-Faraz expressed their views about life at Sadiq and mentioned their achievements as well. On the arrival of the chief guest, pigeons and balloons were released and the teaching staff was introduced to her. After that, the Guard of Honour was presented and the Chief Guest inspected the parade. About one hundred and fifty students received awards and more than eighty boys and girls were given gold medals.

From all across the country parents of the students, civil and military officers, politicians and dignitaries witnessed the grand ceremony with great interest and applauded the boys and girls for their dedicated efforts to reach their destination.

New building of Pharmacy Deptt to be constructed

at Baghdad Campus

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that a state of the art building for the Pharmacy Department would be established in Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

This building would facilitate modern research and teaching in the field of Pharmacy. The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during the closing ceremony of 2nd International Pharmacy Conference organized by the Department of Pharmacy, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

“The country demands expansion in the health sector due to the fastly growing population, on the other hand, this sector has also tremendous job potential”, Vice-Chancellor added.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is establishing allied health departments including nursing which has increasing demand both nationally and internationally. Punjab Government has also agreed to fund the new building for College of Conventional and Medicine which will surely boost teaching and research in alternative medicines. Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar said that as many as 170 national and international delegates participated in the conference and presented research papers in the field of Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacy Practice, Pharmacognosy and Pharmaceutical Chemistry in three-day proceedings.

Conference focal person Dr Asad Ullah Madni highlighted exhibition organized on the occasion of the international conference to showcase industrial and commercial research in the field of Pharmacy.