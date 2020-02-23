Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister and PPP Senator A. Rehman Malik has lauded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his role in Afghan peace process. Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik said that Pakistan has always desired peace in Afghanistan which is not only in the best interest of both countries but also for the whole South Asia. He said that the Afghan peace process with the support of Pakistan is inching toward success which is a great news for Pakistan and Afghanistan in particular and for world in general.

In a statement, he said that this time US looks to be very serious because of directive of President Donald Trump. “I have few observations regarding the peace talks,” he said and raised two questions that as to who will be guarantor of the ceasefire and will Afghan President Ashraf Ghani step down to make a national government along with Taliban?

Rehman Malik further asked that what would be the impact of serious differences between Afghan leader Abdullah Abdullah and President Ghani on this deal. Senator Rehman Malik observed if the ongoing US-Afghan Taliban talks is part of the strategy to use the disputed elections for accommodating Taliban in a national government whereas there is no provision of interim government in the constitution of Afghanistan.

PPP senator said that that he would like to extend his highest appreciations and congratulations to General Qamar Javed Bajwa as it is his great success which he initiated under famous “Bajwa Doctrine”. He added that the stable, consistent and highly diplomatic role of US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad helped to continue this mission who with great patience engaged all the stake holders to achieve the desired goals despite the fact that many odds and difficulties were there.

Senator Rehman Malik said that it will be a great achievement of President Trump before general elections in the US that will leave positive political impacts on his forthcoming campaign and subsequently his vote bank may increase. He expressed that it is important to consider the covert and overt reaction of Iran, India, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries towards US-Taliban peace talks.

He said that it must be noted that the main leadership of Afghan Taliban is under the control of Sirajuddin Haqqani and it is to be seen how the old Northern Alliance, Tajik and Shia factions show their tilt in the culmination of talks.

Senator Rehman Malik said that while considering Pakistan’s great role in successful peace talks between US and Taliban, the US either withdraw the baseless complaint it had lodged against Pakistan in FATF or use its influence to get Pakistan cleared from FATF. He said that he stands by his earlier statements that US would not let Pakistan come out of the grey list and will continue to pressurize FATF to keep Pakistan in it. He said that till US doesn’t want otherwise, Pakistan will remain in FATF’s grey-list even if it brings amendments in its entire legislation and convict half of Pakistan on money laundering and terror financing. He said that I have stated on 29th November, 2019 and also on the floor of the Senate two weeks back to concentrate on US and not 800 participants in FATF meeting.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, calls on Senator Malik

Separately, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram called on Senator Rehman Malik at his residence. The senator praised the efforts of Ambassador Akram especially during the recent visit of the Secretary General UN to Pakistan at this crucial time.

Both of them discussed the present situation of Indian Occupied Kashmir and the brutalities of Indian forces and their crimes against humanity. Senator Malik briefed Munir about his meeting with the leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference wherein they had agreed upon filing a law suit against ICJ and ICC against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his crimes against humanity in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Both leaders strongly condemned the 200 plus days longest curfew in IoK. Senator Malik hoped that under the visionary and able leadership of Munir Akram, the efforts for highlighting Kashmir issue in UN will be enhanced.