LAHORE - Second seed Mohammad Shoaib of Pakistan and third seed Mina Toglukdemir of Turkey grabbed the boys and girls singles titles in the Tajammul & Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Championships, which concluded at Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Saturday.

According to information made available here, Shoaib was in excellent form and displayed skill of his forehand, backhand shots and won the first set with conceding a single game by breaking 2nd, 4th and 6th game of Kamil. He kept the same pressure in the second set and did not allow his opponent to settle down through his powerful winner down the line and cross court. He won the second set without conceding a single game. The match lasted 40 minutes. He gained valuable 30 ITF Points and the first ITF title in his cap.

Mina Toglukdemir of Turkey clinched the girls singles title after eliminating top seed Ren Ke (CHN) in their exciting three-set match. Mina won the first set 7-6 in tie break with the score of 7-5. Ren Ke fought back and won the second set 6-1 by breaking 4th & 6th game of Mina. In the final set Ren Ke build up the winning lead 3-0 by breaking 1st and 3rd game. Mina leveled the score 3-3 all by breaking 6th game of Ren Ke and hit couple of forehand powerful winner at the crucial stage . She won the final set at 6-4 by breaking the 8th and 10th games of Ren Ke. The match was lasted 2 hrs and 5 minutes and officiated by ITF White Badge Umpire Shahzad Akhtar Alvi.

It was double delight for Mohammad Shoaib, who, along with Ahmed Kamil, annexed the boys doubles title in exciting and entertaining final. Shoaib/Kamil won the first set 6-3 by breaking the second game of Duran/Ozlale, who then bounced back and won the second set 6-4. The encounter decided in the tie-break set, which was won by Shoaib/Kamil 14-12 after saving two match points. The match lasted 1 hrs 20 minutes.

50 international players from 20 countries, including Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, Turkey, Great Britain, Italy and USA, participated in the championships. The tournament referee thanked the Pakistan Tennis Federation, participating players, print and electronic media, sponsors and ground staff for the success of the tournament. The qualifying round of the 2nd ITF Tournament was also completed. One Chinese Taipei player and two Turkey players moved into the main draw of boys singles. Mr. Muhammad Ali Murtaza, Mohsin Termezy, Ahsan Raza Zaidi and Major (R) Rashid Khan distributed the prizes among the winners and runner-ups.